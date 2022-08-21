Haryana: Khattar announces 81.5 crore grant to Agroha medical college

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to sanction ₹81.5 crore for expansion and improvement of medical facilities in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (Agroha) in Hisar.

The chief minister, during the convocation ceremony of the college, said ₹42 crore will be spent on construction of various facilities, including hostel construction, equipment and other resources. Earlier, he also inaugurated the Block D of the hospital.

Khattar said the state government is committed to providing better health facilities to the people. He said after the annual income slab of BPL families was increased to ₹1.8 lakh, the number of such families will increase from 10 lakh to about 22 lakhs. All these families will be provided free medical facilities up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he added.

The chief minister said to ensure the availability of adequate doctors in the state, the process of opening medical colleges in every district of Haryana is going at a fast pace. At present, there are 13 medical colleges in the state and eight medical colleges are under process. There are about 13,000 doctors in the state and the target is to increase their number to 28,000, Khattar said.

During the convocation, 29 medals and 255 degrees were awarded to students. Dr Sapna Kundu was awarded the OP Jindal gold medal, Dr Bhavna Arora was awarded Ghanshyam Das Goyal silver medal and Dr Aastha Dhamija was awarded Banarasi Das Gupta bronze medal.