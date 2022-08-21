Haryana: Khattar announces ₹81.5 crore grant to Agroha medical college
The chief minister, during the convocation ceremony of the medical college, said ₹42 crore will be spent on construction of various facilities, including hostel construction, equipment and other resources
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to sanction ₹81.5 crore for expansion and improvement of medical facilities in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (Agroha) in Hisar.
The chief minister, during the convocation ceremony of the college, said ₹42 crore will be spent on construction of various facilities, including hostel construction, equipment and other resources. Earlier, he also inaugurated the Block D of the hospital.
Khattar said the state government is committed to providing better health facilities to the people. He said after the annual income slab of BPL families was increased to ₹1.8 lakh, the number of such families will increase from 10 lakh to about 22 lakhs. All these families will be provided free medical facilities up to ₹5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he added.
The chief minister said to ensure the availability of adequate doctors in the state, the process of opening medical colleges in every district of Haryana is going at a fast pace. At present, there are 13 medical colleges in the state and eight medical colleges are under process. There are about 13,000 doctors in the state and the target is to increase their number to 28,000, Khattar said.
During the convocation, 29 medals and 255 degrees were awarded to students. Dr Sapna Kundu was awarded the OP Jindal gold medal, Dr Bhavna Arora was awarded Ghanshyam Das Goyal silver medal and Dr Aastha Dhamija was awarded Banarasi Das Gupta bronze medal.
Lumpy skin disease: Haryana bans interstate, interdistrict movement of cattle
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Saturday said there should be a complete ban on interstate and interdistrict movement of cattle in view of lumpy skin disease, adding that the cattle fair and sale of animals should also be completely prohibited. He directed the officers concerned to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle within next seven days across the state. Far 30,225 animals have been infected in 2,419 villages.
Aspiring to move abroad, man ‘commits suicide’ over delay in visa
Two days after a 23-year-old man went missing, Haryana Police on Saturday said his body was recovered from a canal near Jhansa village of Shahbad subdivision in Kurukshetra district. As per the initial reports, the deceased, a resident of Gorhka village of the district, wanted to go Canada and was reportedly upset over the 'delay' in arrival of his study visa. He is survived by three siblings -- two sisters and a brother.
Haryana: Mumbai couple booked for duping four of ₹41 lakh in Karnal
Karnal police have booked three persons, including a Mumbai-based couple, for allegedly duping four people of Rs 40.80 on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused are Mohammed Sharif, his wife Zareena Khan, and Aarif Sheikh, who belongs to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The police said that a probe has been launched to arrest the accused.
Haryana: Dalit minor gangraped in Jhajjar; three men booked
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by three persons of her village falling under Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. Jhajjar superintendent of police Wasim Akram said they had received a complaint on August 18 that three persons had abducted the Dalit girl and then assaulted her sexually.
Removal of TGT posts: Villagers lock gate of Hisar school
Residents of Kharia village in Hisar on Saturday locked the main gate of the local government senior secondary school while accusing the BJP-JJP government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of abolishing math and science trained graduate teachers posts from the school. Scores of people, including women, gathered outside the school in the morning and sat on dharna till 5pm.
