Haryana: Kidnapped boy found dead in Panipat village

Two days after his abduction and a ransom call, the eight-year-old boy’s body was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of the Barana village of Panipat district, police said on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the complaint filed by the boy’s family, Raunak was kidnapped on Monday when he was playing outside his house and the abductors had also left a note demanding ₹15-lakh ransom for his release.

The police had registered a case of kidnapping against the unidentified accused, but could not trace him alive until his body, packed in a sack, was spotted in the pond.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that the police have arrested two persons on the charges of murder and kidnapping and they have been identified as Vinod and Sanjay, both residents of the same village.

He said that during the questioning, they confessed to the murder.

Vinod was a friend of the victim’s father Shiv Kumar and wanted to pay off his debts with the ransom money, the police said, adding that they had strangled the boy to death as they feared that he would disclose their identity and later dumped the body into the pond.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SP said the accused will be produced in a court and the police will seek their remand for further questioning.