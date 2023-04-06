Anil Vij launches portal for empanellment of private hospitals
Anil Vij said that from now the process of empanellment of private hospitals will be online and empanellment certificates will be issued to private hospitals. He also launched the Randomisation and Real Time Inspection Software of the food and drug administration department for inspection of drug licensee’s institutions.
For providing better and quick health services, Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij on Wednesday launched an online portal for the empanellment of private hospitals. He said that from now the process of empanellment of private hospitals will be online and empanellment certificates will be issued to private hospitals. He also launched the Randomisation and Real Time Inspection Software (drug wing) of the food and drug administration department for inspection of drug licensee’s institutions. Haryana is the first state in the country to launch this software.
Youths detained for creating ruckus outside Karnal college