Anil Vij launches portal for empanellment of private hospitals

For providing better and quick health services, Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij on Wednesday launched an online portal for the empanellment of private hospitals. He said that from now the process of empanellment of private hospitals will be online and empanellment certificates will be issued to private hospitals. He also launched the Randomisation and Real Time Inspection Software (drug wing) of the food and drug administration department for inspection of drug licensee's institutions. Haryana is the first state in the country to launch this software.

Youths detained for creating ruckus outside Karnal college

KARNAL The Karnal police have detained a group youths for allegedly creating ruckus outside Government PG College in Sector 14 of Karnal. A high drama was witnessed when students assembled outside the college and started raising slogans. There were also reports that they also fired in the air. Also, some youths started a bike rally in the city carrying sticks in their hand. The police booked a student leader, Vipin Gurjar under Sections 148, 149, 283, 285 and 290 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act. Karnal superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said that an FIR has been registered and five teams have been formed to nab the accused.