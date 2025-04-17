Menu Explore
Haryana man arrested for molesting foreign tourist in Agra

ByPress Trust of India, Agra
Apr 17, 2025 02:43 PM IST

The woman tourist from Lithuania was visiting the Agra Fort on Wednesday when Mizan, also a tourist, allegedly touched her inappropriately. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Tourism police station, according to officials.

A Haryana man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman tourist from Lithuania at the Agra Fort here, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Mizan, a resident of Haryana’s Mewat, they said. (HT File)
The accused has been identified as Mizan, a resident of Haryana’s Mewat, they said. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Mizan, a resident of Haryana’s Mewat, they said.

The woman tourist from Lithuania was visiting the Agra Fort on Wednesday when Mizan, also a tourist, allegedly touched her inappropriately. Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Tourism police station, according to officials.

Assistant commissioner of police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmed said, “Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After reviewing CCTV footage and conducting inquiries, we arrested Mizan, a tourist from Mewat, Haryana.” Mizan was produced before a court on Thursday and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said.

