Haryana, Medanta Hospital to sign MoU for upgrade of maternal, child healthcare services

Haryana health department will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Medanta Hospital through the Medanta Foundation to upgrade and strengthen maternal and child health services at sub-district hospital Ateli and Community Health Centres at Farrukhnagar and Mirpur.

Taking a stand on delayed works, the ACS directed the public works department (buildings and roads) to fix responsibility in cases where projects have suffered prolonged delays (HT File)

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Stating this, health minister Arti Singh Rao said the collaboration will operate under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. “As per the collaboration, labour rooms and C-section operation theatre facilities will be modernised. Neonatal care, advanced diagnostic services and ambulance support will also be ensured. Special focus will also be given to skill development and capacity building of healthcare staff,’’ Rao said.

The health minister said that the MoU has initially been proposed for a period of three years. The duration can be extended further based on mutual agreement and satisfactory performance by both sides.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra said the state government has launched an execution-driven campaign to fast-track hospital infrastructure projects, strengthen monitoring mechanisms and modernise healthcare planning. The initiative marks a significant shift from routine project reviews to strict accountability-based implementation aimed at ensuring timely delivery of critical healthcare infrastructure and improved patient services.

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{{^usCountry}} “For 2026–27, the state government has made a budgetary provision of ₹815 crore for major healthcare infrastructure projects, marking an unprecedented increase of nearly 288% compared to the ₹210 crore allocated during 2025–26,’’ Misra said during a review of health infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For 2026–27, the state government has made a budgetary provision of ₹815 crore for major healthcare infrastructure projects, marking an unprecedented increase of nearly 288% compared to the ₹210 crore allocated during 2025–26,’’ Misra said during a review of health infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking a stand on delayed works, the ACS directed the public works department (buildings and roads) to fix responsibility in cases where projects have suffered prolonged delays. Specific instructions were issued to expedite pending works at several major healthcare institutions across Haryana.

Among key projects under accelerated execution is the 100 to 200 bedded expansion block at civil hospital, Ambala Cantt, where the remaining work has now been re-allotted and construction is underway with a completion target of February 2027. Residential accommodation works for hospital staff in Ambala have been ordered to be completed by May 30, 2027. At CHC Siwani in Bhiwani district, directions were issued to identify accountability for delays and complete the remaining work on priority.

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