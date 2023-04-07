Powercom staffers among 3 Haryana govt staffers suspended for dereliction of duty

Taking note of dereliction of duty, Haryana urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta on Thursday recommended the suspension of three officials in Karnal.

The officials included two commercial assistants of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVN), namely Rajesh and Dharambir, and a junior engineer of Karnal municipal corporation Sanjit Kumar.

The minister was presiding over the district public relations and grievances redressal committee meeting held here. The action was taken following the findings of an investigation conducted by officials of the department concerned.

Hearing a complaint, the minister also directed the official to register an FIR against Gurbaj Singh, a resident of Ramana-Ramani village, for allegedly taking pension on the basis of fake documents. He also issued directions for action against employees who checked the documents.

Presiding over the meeting, Gupta redressed 15 out of 18 complaints on the spot.

The minister directed the officials to perform their duties efficiently and said any kind of negligence won’t be tolerated. Farmers take out protest march for compensation for crop loss.

