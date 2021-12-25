Haryana offers incentives on digital payment of power bills

Switch over to digital mode of payment of electricity bills and get monetary incentive of ₹20. That’s the scheme the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has started for rural consumers on the lines of urban areas, an official spokesperson said.

The key objective of this scheme is to encourage rural consumers to make digital payments as part of the ‘Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon Yojana’ under which more than 75 per cent villages of the state are being supplied 24-hour power.

The first digital payment by rural consumers will fetch them ₹20 as incentive and making digital payment of electricity bill up to ₹2,000 an incentive amount of 0.5 per cent of the bill amount (up to a maximum of ₹10) will be given.

Apart from this, an incentive amount of ₹50 will be given for digital payment of 6 consecutive bills by the consumer. Panchayats of villages having more than 90 per cent electricity bill payment and more than 90 per cent of them through digital medium will be honoured by the corporation by giving an amount of ₹2 lakh, which can be spent on development works of the village.

From each sub-division, five consumers would be selected for making digital payments on quarterly basis and each consumer would be awarded an amount of ₹2,100. The consumers will be selected by lottery system in the presence of the sub-divisional officer at the village school/chaupal/panchayat ghar or any other public place.