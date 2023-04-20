Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bhupinder Hooda slams Haryana govt for delays in grain procurement

Bhupinder Hooda slams Haryana govt for delays in grain procurement

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 20, 2023 02:32 AM IST

In a statement, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said about 38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis but only 10 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted so far. “Due to delay in lifting, payment to farmers is also getting delayed. Due to rains and mismanagement, the farmers are suffering huge losses,” he said.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government of harassing farmers by delaying foodgrain procurement and its payment.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda sought early compensation for the crop damage caused by rains. (HT File)

In a statement, the leader of opposition said about 38 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis but only 10 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted so far. “Due to delay in lifting, payment to farmers is also getting delayed. Due to rains and mismanagement, the farmers are suffering huge losses,” he said.

Hooda sought early compensation for the crop damage caused by rains. Responding to repeated statements made by INLD and JJP on alliance with the Congress, the former CM said that Congress alone is capable of defeating the BJP in the state. “It is clear from the mass exodus from the opposition parties,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state bharatiya janata party farmers wheat congress government alliance compensation bhupinder singh hooda crop damage rains delay payment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP