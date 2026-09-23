Haryana: Pay 20 for food adulteration test in 10 minutes

People in Haryana can now test adulteration in food items in 10 minutes by spending ₹20, with the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) deploying five mobile food safety vans across the state.

A nominal fee of ₹20 will be charged per sample and the preliminary test result will generally be available within 10 to 12 minutes. (HT File)

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The five vans, provided by FSSAI (Delhi), will be deployed on a rotational basis at bus stands, schools, colleges, markets and other high-footfall locations across Haryana, additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sumita Misra said.

The mobile laboratories will take food testing directly to public places, markets and educational institutions, combining on-the-spot screening with consumer awareness and enforcement against unsafe food.

People can bring samples of commonly consumed food items, including milk, spices, pulses and edible oils, for primary testing. A nominal fee of ₹20 will be charged per sample and the preliminary test result will generally be available within 10 to 12 minutes, she said.

“The objective is to make food safety testing easily accessible to ordinary citizens and, at the same time, strengthen awareness about adulteration and safe food practices,” Misra said, adding that the mobile units will also serve as an enforcement tool during fairs, festivals and other large public gatherings, where temporary food stalls and vendors operate in large numbers.

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{{^usCountry}} The food safety officers will be able to collect random samples and carry out preliminary testing on the spot. If a sample is found suspect or fails the preliminary test, officials will take further action in accordance with the prescribed food safety regulations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The food safety officers will be able to collect random samples and carry out preliminary testing on the spot. If a sample is found suspect or fails the preliminary test, officials will take further action in accordance with the prescribed food safety regulations. {{/usCountry}}

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Misra said the initiative seeks to combine testing, enforcement and public education so that consumers become active participants in ensuring food safety.