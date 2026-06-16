Haryana plans to introduce sugar mill-related courses in ITIs

The Haryana government has been mulling a proposal to introduce sugar mill-related courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state with the objective of creating a skilled workforce tailored to the needs of the sugar industry, officials said.

The Haryana government has been mulling a proposal to introduce sugar mill-related courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state with the objective of creating a skilled workforce tailored to the needs of the sugar industry, officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The proposal to introduce the courses in question has picked up momentum after a review meeting regarding functioning of cooperative sugar mills held on June 2. In that meeting chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was informed that cooperative sugar mills are facing a shortage of skilled manpower, as specialised courses related to several technical functions are available only in Pune and Kanpur.

Saini had directed officials to explore relevant courses that can be introduced in ITIs to create a pool of skilled youth for the sugar industry.

On Monday, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a meeting to review and discuss the introduction of sugar mill-related courses in the ITIs of the state. Detailed discussions were held on various technical, vocational and diploma-level courses that can be offered through ITIs and other training institutions to equip youth with industry-relevant skills and enhance employment opportunities in the sugar sector, the state government said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The skill development and industrial training department currently offers 89 different trades for students after Class 8 and Class 10, while 169 courses are being offered through Directorate General of Training (DGT)-affiliated institutions. In addition, several maintenance-related trades such as electrician, welder, fitter, turner, refrigeration and air conditioning and instrument mechanic are already functional in ITIs across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The skill development and industrial training department currently offers 89 different trades for students after Class 8 and Class 10, while 169 courses are being offered through Directorate General of Training (DGT)-affiliated institutions. In addition, several maintenance-related trades such as electrician, welder, fitter, turner, refrigeration and air conditioning and instrument mechanic are already functional in ITIs across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting chaired by the chief secretary reviewed a list of sugar mill-related courses identified by NCVET, DGT and other recognised institutions. These include agro processing, mechanical maintenance (chemical plant), boiler attendant, sugar processing operator, sugar boiling, quality control, diploma in boiler operation, PG diploma in sugar technology, sugar manufacturing certificate, sugar engineering diploma, sugar engineering certificate, and specialised diploma courses in instrumentation and automation, productivity and maturity management, environmental science, and boiler operations.

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The chief secretary directed to set up a committee under the chairmanship of principal secretary (youth empowerment and entrepreneurship) to finalise the modalities of courses and submit a report within 14 days.

He emphasised that the curriculum should be aligned with industry requirements to ensure better employability and availability of skilled manpower for sugar mills.

The meeting also deliberated on the possibility of conducting these specialised courses within the premises of sugar mills to provide trainees with hands-on practical exposure and industry-oriented learning.