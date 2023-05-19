Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four criminals arrested in National Investigation Agency raids in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 19, 2023 12:13 AM IST

NIA, Haryana STF on May 17 held joint op against organised criminal syndicates and raided 77 locations

The Haryana police on Thursday said during a joint operation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Haryana special task force (STF) on May 17 against organised criminal syndicates, 77 locations (25 target locations of NIA and 52 target locations of STF) were raided across Haryana.

Four criminals were arrested along with arms and ammunition, said the police in a statement.

Banti, alias Pardhan, of Jhajjar, who is an active member of Ashok Pradhan gang, was arrested. He was involved in more than 14 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion and under the Arms Act. Another criminal Sunil of Tarkhan village in Jind, an active member of Pardeep Jmawadi gang, was also arrested. The police said he was involved in more than 35 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and Arms Act. A total of six rounds of .32 bore gun and 31gm charas were recovered from him.

The police said Rahul of Kadarpur village in Gurugram was another criminal arrested during the raids. Rahul, an active associate of Vikram, alias Papla gangster, was involved in five murder cases, and was also booked under the Arms Act and Prisons Act.

Another criminal arrested was Rohit of Bisar village in Nuh district. He is an associate of Vikram, alias Papla gangster, and was involved in a murder case. A total of four live cartridges of .30mm were recovered from Rohit, said the police.

