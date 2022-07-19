Haryana Police arrest 682 criminals under Op Akraman

Following day-long raids across Haryana on Monday under a special drive, Operation Akraman, Haryana Police arrested criminals, proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and confiscated illicit arms, liquor and narcotic substances.

Director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said about 5,000 personnel in 616 teams raided locations following tip-offs. The aim was to check smuggling of weapons, put criminals and anti-social elements behind bars and eradicate drug menace from the state.

Six most wanted criminals were among 682 accused arrested, while 494 first information reports (FIRs) were registered under the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances and Arms Act.

The arrested include 58 proclaimed offenders and 28 bail jumpers who were either absconding or wanted in cases against them.

Similarly, 42 illegal firearms and 39 cartridges were seized from the accused arrested under the Arms Act.

The raiding teams recovered 380g of opium, 76g of smack, 48g of heroin, 32kg of poppy husk, 60kg of ganja and 194g of charas.

Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 1,884 bottles of country-made liquor, 123 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 112 bottles of beer and 1,029 litres of lahan.

The police had conducted raids in jails to check unlawful activities, including inmates using devices.