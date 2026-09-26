Haryana police arrests Lawrence aide deported from Malaysia

The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested gangster Ravi Uchana after securing his deportation from Malaysia. The 21-year-old gangster is a resident of Karnal and had been associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Efforts were initiated for his deportation, a look out circular (LOC) was issued, followed by a red corner notice (RCN) by the STF. (HT)

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Uchana has been involved in several cases of extortion and other cases of organised crime. He had gone to Malaysia on March 4, 2024, on a tourist visa. His name reportedly surfaced after four of his accomplices were arrested in Kurukshetra.

Later efforts were initiated for his deportation, a look out circular (LOC) was issued, followed by a red corner notice (RCN) by the STF.

Following the strict process, his passport was cancelled on May 16 this year and nine months later, he was deported to India.

Addressing the reporters in Ambala, STF deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Surender Pal Singh said that the accused was allegedly part of an organised criminal network active in Haryana and was living with his brother-in-law in Malaysia.

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{{^usCountry}} The STF said that during his stay in the foreign country, Uchana allegedly used to engage with youths and lure them with money to work as shooters to commit crimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The STF said that during his stay in the foreign country, Uchana allegedly used to engage with youths and lure them with money to work as shooters to commit crimes. {{/usCountry}}

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The DIG said that he arranged shooters for a firing incident aimed at extorting money at a toll plaza on the Rewari-Narnaul highway and was also behind several criminal activities across Kurukshetra and Ranchi districts.

“In Ranchi, he demanded ₹5 crore in extortion money from a businessman, while in a case registered in Rajasthan this year, he sought ₹3 crore from a former MLA,” the official said.