Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Police bust arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, 2 held
chandigarh news

Haryana Police bust arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, 2 held

The Haryana Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan’s Kathaul village and arrested two persons, including the key supplier of illegal arms.
The Haryana police team recovered three country-made pistols and a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons from his factory. Apart from this, his co-accused identified as Sakeel of Salahedi was also nabbed along with two guns of .312 bore, one pistol and 50 cartridges. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan’s Kathaul village and arrested two persons, including the key supplier of illegal arms.

A police spokesperson said that the key arms supplier was identified as Bilaal, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The police team recovered three country-made pistols and a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons from his factory. Apart from this, his co-accused identified as Sakeel of Salahedi was also nabbed along with two guns of .312 bore, one pistol and 50 cartridges.

The illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted following the interrogation of two arms suppliers, Gurvinder and Manjeet, who were arrested in Nuh district on July 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP