Haryana: Five arrested for cheating people by swapping debit cards at ATMs

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that its ATM Fraud Investigation Cell has nabbed five persons in two different untraced cases of ATM fraud in Faridabad district and recovered ₹2.36 lakh in cash from the accused.

The Haryana Police on Tuesday said that its ATM Fraud Investigation Cell has arrested five persons in two different untraced cases of ATM fraud in Faridabad district and recovered ₹ 2.36 lakh in cash from the accused. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused used to station themselves outside ATM kiosks and pretend to stand in a queue to withdraw money. They used to change debit cards on the pretext of helping the victims and later withdrew money from the ATM through shopping or POS machines, a Haryana Police spokesperson said.

In one case, police arrested Goverdhan, a resident of Palwal district and his two aides identified as Krishan and Lakshman, aka Lacchi. All three accused fraudulently withdrew ₹5,55,684 from bank account of a woman by changing her ATM on the pretext of assistance in Faridabad.

After receiving a complaint in this regard, a case was registered at police station Mujesar, Faridabad. However, despite the efforts of the local police, the case was declared untraceable in March 2021 and the case was handed over to the State Crime Branch, Haryana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police spokesperson said ₹92,500 were recovered from Goverdhan, while ₹17,500 and ₹24,500 were recovered from Krishan and Lakshman, respectively. Apart from this, due to the objection raised by the State Crime Branch at the time of bail, ₹1 lakh was also recovered from the accused on the orders of the court.

In another case, the ATM Fraud Investigation Cell has succeeded in arresting two accused identified as Sandeep and Mohammad Shazaad, alias Shahid, linked to a fraud case. Both the accused fraudulently withdrew ₹58,000 from the bank account of Uttar Pradesh native, presently residing in Faridabad in January 2022.