Haryana police demolish illegal properties of gangsters, drug peddlers

The Haryana police have intensified its drive against most wanted criminals and drug peddlers by demolishing their buildings built on illegally occupied government land.

A spokesman of the Sirsa police said they have demolished structures of drug peddlers in six villages of the district.

“The administration had served notices to these peddlers to clear the occupied land and when they failed, the police and administration demolished their structures. We had demolished structures of seven peddlers in six villages,” the spokesman added.

A day earlier, the Bhiwani police demolished the building of Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s active member Mintu alias Bintu of Sorda Jadim (Modasia) in the district.

Bhiwani police spokesman Abhishek Rao said gangster Mintu has been facing nearly one and a half dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and other states.

“Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat has directed all station house officers (SHOs) to identify the illegal structures built by drug peddlers and gangsters in their area and share the same information with the SP. Then the details of such structures are being exchanged with concerned area tehsildar and their buildings are being demolished,” he added.

On September 24, Rohtak police had demolished the house built by drug peddler Nihal Kaur alias Nihali and her son Baljeet, who is also involved in the same business at Rohtak’s Khokhra court area. Kaur has been facing nearly 20 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and she is currently lodged in jail while her son Baljeet is also in jail.

On September 22, a joint team of Karnal’s town planning department and police demolished the properties of a man identified as Sukhdyal, who is facing six cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been awarded a five-year sentence in one case.

District town planner RS Bath had said that these properties were constructed illegally and the notice was served to the owner before taking the action.

The police said that there were several complaints that these properties were being used for illegal activities following which the demolition drive was carried out.

The same day, in a joint collaboration, Hisar police and local health department demolished the illegal structures made by two drug peddlers in Hisar.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the police had demolished the structures of Kavita alias Kali and Kuldeep at Ambedkar locality in Hisar so far.

“The duo had illegally acquired the health department’s land and built houses. As per police records, Kavita was booked in 10 cases of NDPS and three other cases, while Kuldeep was booked in 3 cases of the NDPS Act. Both of them are involved in the business of selling drugs and have grabbed the land for the last 25 years,” he added.

Illegal properties of two criminals demolished in Karnal

KARNAL : A joint team of district town planners and Karnal Municipal Corporation’s town planning department demolished seven illegal properties of two criminals in Karnal district on Thursday.

Amid heavy police deployment, the properties included six shops situated in the Ram Nagar area in the city and a farmhouse at Assandh. The authorities claimed that the shops belong to a drug peddler identified as Gulzar and the farmhouse belongs to gangster Dalar Kotia.

Karnal District town planner RS Bath said that the properties were constructed illegally and the owners were involved in the illegal activities.

He said that several notices were served to the owners of the properties for compliance and now the action to demolish the properties was taken.

The police officials said that a total of 23 cases under the NDPS Act were registered against Gulzar, while 11 cases, including extortion and attempt to murder, were registered against Daler.

Mohan Lal, in charge of CIA-II, said that recently miscreants had opened fire at a private hospital at Assandh and gangster Daler Kotia had claimed responsibility for the attack and he had demanded ₹2 crore extortion from the doctor.

As per the police record, Daler is absconding and Gulzar is lodged in jail.