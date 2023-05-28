Charuni dares govt to stop people from attending state-level June 4 panchayat in Sonepat

Taking a note of the calls of protest given by the wrestlers in front of the new Parliament building, the Haryana police managed to foil the attempts of farmer leaders to reach Delhi by detaining them.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni addresses a gathering after being released by the police on Sunday.

In Kurukshetra, the police detained farmer leaders, khap representatives and social activists early Sunday morning.

The police detained Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni from his residence around 5 am along with several other BKU members, invoking a protest by farmers outside a police station in Kurukshetra. However, Charuni was released around 1pm, but his detention helped the police to prevent farmers associated with BKU (Charuni) to reach Delhi. On being released, Charuni slammed chief minister Manohar Lal Khatter-led BJP government in Haryana for using the police to suppress the voice of people of the state on the day when the biggest democratic country of the world got a new Parliament building.

“This is mockery of the democracy. The government used its police force to arrest innocent people who demand arrest of chairman of the Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing serious allegations of harassing women wrestlers,” says Charuni.

He said it is ironical that those who are seeking justice are being detained while those who face complaints are walking free. Churni said on June 4, state-level Mundlana panchayat will be organised in Sonepat district and dared the government to stop people from attending the event. He said former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik will also attend the panchayat and urged people of Haryana to reach there in large numbers.

The police also detained a woman khap panchayat leader, Santosh Dahiya, from her Kurukshetra residence. Dahiya alleged that the police came to her house without any intimation and stopped her from going outside to attend the wrestlers’ mahapanchayat in Delhi. She termed it as the murder of democracy.

In Karnal, the police detained some farmer leaders who were going to Delhi to attend the mahapanchayat. The police later released farmers led by BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) state executive member Jagdeep Singh Aulakh. They were detained in Gharaunda when they were leaving for Delhi in private vehicles.

