Haryana Police home guard booked for rape in Fatehabad
Fatehabad police on Friday booked a home guard of the Haryana Police for allegedly raping a woman.
In her complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Fatehabad, said that a person in her locality had tested positive for Covid in 2020 and the entire lane was sealed.
“A home guard was deployed there to prevent movement of outsiders. I fell sick and the home guard told me that these were the symptoms of coronavirus and brought some tablets for me. After consuming the tablets, I became unconscious and he raped me. He also recorded the act. He has already extorted ₹2.5 lakh from me for not sharing the video with anyone else. Now, he is demanding more money and threatening to upload the video on social media platforms if I don’t oblige,” she added.
Fatehabad women’s police station in-charge Aruna said the accused home guard has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 384, 450 and others.
-
U.P.: Prayagraj violence key accused quizzed as his police remand ends
Khuldabad police questioned local officer bearer of Welfare Party of India, Javed Mohammad aka Javed Pump, the alleged key accused in the June 10 arson and violence in Atala area of Prayagraj, about Javed Mohammad's bank accounts and sources of income besides his connections with different organisations during his two-day police remand that ended on Sunday, police officials aware of the development said. Javed Mohammad was arrested on June 11 in connection with the Prayagraj violence.
-
Power theft detected in Lucknow corporator’s house
Lucknow A corporator was caught stealing power for Faizullahganj corporator Jaglal Yadav's house in Faizullahganj ward on Saturday. The department has registered a case against the corporator. Power theft was also caught in the houses of Kapil Kumar, Jayshree Shukla, Salim and Vidyavati in the same locality. Senior corporator of Sardar Patel and Ramji Lal Nagar wards Girish Mishra said, “ I don't know what happened there but corporators should keep themselves away from controversies.”
-
U.P.: CSJMU rolls out digital student service portal
In a move that will save Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University students the rigmarole of getting their documents rectified if there is any mistake in them, governor Anandiben Patel virtually launched the “faceless digital student service portal” from Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Through this module, the students will be able to download important forms like marksheets, degree certificates, provisional and migration certificates with digital signature.
-
Besides those named in the FIRs lodged at Khuldabad police station after the June 10 violence at Atala, police are also keeping an eye on a few other people who were active during the anti-CAA protests at Mansoor Ali Park in 2020. Police and intelligence officials are gathering details about these people for their possible involvement in June 10 incident, informed officials aware of the developments.
-
Ludhiana: Group of teens booked for assaulting factory owner, son
A group of teenagers have been booked for assaulting a factory owner and his son following an argument over a petty issue. The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against at least eight people who are 16 to 17 years old. Ashok Kumar, 53, of Prem Nagar, Lohara said that his nephews Raunak and Roshan had bought ice cream on June 16, which they spilled after they bumped into the accused. When the children objected to it, the accused thrashed them.
