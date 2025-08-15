Haryana Police IGP, CP to get prez’s medal for distinguished service

Two Haryana IPS officers and 11 state police personnel were selected for President’s medal for distinguished service and medal for meritorious service respectively on the occasion of Independence Day. Kabiraj is at present posted as commissioner of police, Panchkula while Singh is posted as inspector general of police, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau.

As per an announcement made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a 1999 batch IPS officer, Sibash Kabiraj and a 2007 batch IPS officer, Kuldeep Singh were selected by the MHA for President’s medal for distinguished service. Kabiraj is at present posted as commissioner of police, Panchkula while Singh is posted as inspector general of police, state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau.

As many as 11 police personnel were selected for the police medal for meritorious service. These are inspector Rishi Pal posted as in-charge, economic cell, Ambala; deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kumar posted as assistant commissioner of police, Faridabad. Panipat DSP (traffic) Suresh Kumar, inspector Dharmender posted at Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, Panchkula, sub inspector (SI) Ashok Kumar posted at Rohtak, inspector Rajesh Kumar posted at IT Cell, Dial 112, Panchkula, SI Yashpal Singh posted at Faridabad, inspector Harkesh Kumar posted at Sunaria in Rohtak, inspector Mahabir Singh posted at IRB Bhondsi, inspector Joginder Singh posted at HAP Madhuban; and SI Sohan Lal posted at Haryana chief minister’s residence.