Haryana Police, narcotics control bureau tighten noose around traffickers

In its continued fight against the drug menace in the state, Haryana Police and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) have invoked the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988 to tighten the noose on drug traffickers.

The PITNDPS Act is a potent act to clamp down on main operators of the drug trafficking network, such as organisers, financers and kingpins, who generally operate behind the scenes, director general of police (DGP), Shatrujeet Kapur said, adding that strict instructions have been issued to the district police and narcotics units to take action against drug peddlers.

“We are making every effort to save the youth of the state from falling prey to drugs and are in favour of treatment for those who are addicted. Stern action is being taken against the people involved in this illegal trade by destroying their networks and confiscating black money,” the DGP added.

He said once a preventive detention order is issued under the PITNDPS Act, the detenue may be detained for at least one year. Moreover, he said, the illegally acquired properties of the detenue and his relatives/associates would also be liable for forfeiture under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Police gets nod for detaining drug traffickers under PITNDPS Act

In pursuance of the same, Haryana Police have got approval from the home department for detaining nine drug traffickers under the PITNDPS Act. These persons have been involved in clandestinely procuring, storing and distributing narcotics over a period of time and are still actively involved in illegal drug trafficking.

Eight of these detenues have already been sent to various jails in Haryana. They belong to districts Sonipat, Mahendergarh, Panipat, Rewari, Gurugram, Panchkula and Kaithal, according to a report.

As part of the same process, the home department has given approval for preventive detention of one more person under the provisions of the PITNDPS Act. The latest detenue identified as Iqbal,alias, Kranti is a resident of Gujarwada Mohalla, Pinangwa, Nuh.

“He is a commercial trafficker and has two FIRs registered against him for trafficking 113kg and 38kg ganja respectively. His wife is also involved in drug trafficking activities and has an FIR under the NDPS Act registered against her,” said police.

The police said the HSNCB is in the process of identifying properties of the detenues in question so that the illegal wealth amassed by these traffickers can be attached and seized under the NDPS Act. In addition, HSNCB has also identified more than 40 other major drug traffickers spread over districts of Haryana for detention under the PITNDPS Act.