Haryana police register 97 FIRs during night domination exercise

The Haryana Police registered 97 first information reports (FIRs) during a night domination exercise aimed at preventing criminal activities on Sunday. A police spokesperson said 1,411 bottles of country liquor, 113 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor, 45 bottles of beer, and five bottles of illicit liquor were seized across the state. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

The police also issued challans to about 1,093 vehicles and seized 105 vehicles. Consequently, 1,283 drivers faced action in accordance with the law, the spokesperson said.

He said that about 42,000 vehicles were inspected across the state. The state police conduct night domination exercises every month to ensure a safe night-time environment for the public. This involved checking campaigns by deploying teams of officers in various areas, establishing checkpoints, and conducting patrols to prevent criminal activities and instill fear in the minds of criminals, the spokesperson said.

During the September 16 exercise, 3,264 public places were inspected in the state. About 14,554 two-wheelers, 13,572 vehicles, 7,510 light commercial vehicles, and 6,164 heavy commercial vehicles were checked, the spokesperson said. The campaign is being run twice a month on Saturday and Sunday from 10 pm to 4 am.

