Haryana medicine council staff, 2 doctors booked for issuing fake certificates

The police have registered a case against four persons, including two doctors and employees of the Council of Indian Medicine in Haryana, for issuing fake and bogus certificates.

The police have registered a case against four persons, including two doctors and employees of the Council of Indian Medicine in Haryana, for issuing fake and bogus certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those booked have been identified as Mahender Kumar of Hisar, Dr Bansal of Chandigarh, Dr Naveen and Karan Sarna of Ambala city.

As per Mahender, accused Dr Bansal practices in Chandigarh, Dr Naveen and Karan Sarna, work in the council and one another person, whose face is known by him, are also involved in issuing several academic certificates to many persons.

A complaint was lodged by Dr Dinesh Sharma, registrar, Council of Haryana Indian Medicine in December 2022. He said in August 2022 and October 2022, he received two letters from the Hisar drugs control officer for verification of a registration certificate issued by the council in April 2022. On checking the certificate, it was found to be fake and bogus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma said Mahender had told them that his son had applied for NEET examination around five to six years ago. He, in his statement before the council, said Dr Bansal from Chandigarh contacted and assured him that they can get his BAMS done from Haryana state and will prepare an original certificate but he will have to pay ₹10 lakh for it, of which ₹5 lakh was to be paid immediately and the balance amount was to be paid at the time of getting certificates.

Mahender said certificates of BAMS first, second and third professional of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, and a registration certificate with Council of Indian Medicine in Haryana, was issued by them in April 2022 and was handed over to him at Majri Chowk in Panchkula by Dr Naveen and Dr Bansal and he paid ₹10 lakh to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had alleged that the accused had also issued certificates to several persons and Dr Naveen even used to say that he can also provide MBBS course certificates to anyone.

Mahender has offered to be an approver and submitted all documents with the council and has urged them to recover the money.

The police have registered case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 12b of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON