Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Operation Dhwast’: 1,300 kg drugs recovered in Haryana during police operation against drug traffickers

‘Operation Dhwast’: 1,300 kg drugs recovered in Haryana during police operation against drug traffickers

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jun 16, 2023 11:44 PM IST

Vij said 6.28 kg heroin, 15.75 kg opium, 793.35 kg poppy husk, 8.1 kg poppy plants, 22.087 kg charas, 409.90 kg ganja and some other drugs were recovered

Around 1,300 kg of drugs were recovered during a 15-day police operation against drug traffickers, said Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday. ‘Operation Dhwast’ was launched by Haryana Police on June 1 and continued till June 15 during which 354 people were also arrested.

During the police operation, the maximum quantity of heroin was recovered from Gurugram. (REUTERS file)

Giving details of the recovery, Vij said 6.28 kg heroin, 15.75 kg opium, 793.35 kg poppy husk, 8.1 kg poppy plants, 22.087 kg charas, 409.90 kg ganja and some other drugs were recovered.

The accused were nabbed from various districts, including Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Ambala Cantt, Gurugram, Hansi, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh and Nuh.

During the police operation, the maximum quantity of heroin was recovered from Gurugram, opium from Jhajjar, poppy husk from Sirsa, smack from Rohtak and ganja from Nuh, said Vij.Such operations will be launched by the Haryana Police in future so that the youth of the state can be saved from drugs, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana recovery drugs
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP