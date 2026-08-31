Haryana power employees to start fresh agitation today

The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front announced the next phase of agitation starting Monday, following the Haryana government’s alleged breach of promise regarding employees.

A spokesperson of the front said there was resentment among the employees regarding the functioning of the Haryana government and HERC. (HT Photo for representation)

Chairman of the front Devendra Singh Hooda in a statement said that Haryana Regulatory Commission (HERC) is rapidly advancing the process for the parallel power distribution licence to hand over power distribution in Gurugram and Nuh to private power companies.

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“The front had held discussions with the Haryana power minister on August 10 and agitation was suspended following written assurances. Now both the government and HERC have reneged on that promise. New guidelines were issued and a report was submitted on August 26. The Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front will oppose this move,’’ Hooda said.

Hooda said that protests will be held across the state at sub-divisional offices by burning copies of the documents related to the parallel licence system and the agricultural corporation on August 31.

A spokesperson of the front said there was resentment among the employees regarding the functioning of the Haryana government and HERC. The spokesperson said that a letter regarding the parallel licence has been written to the chief minister and all MLAs to raise the issue and voice their opposition to the parallel licence system and creation of the agricultural distribution corporation during the ongoing assembly session.

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{{^usCountry}} VK Gupta, media advisor, All India Power Engineers Federation said that the letter to all MLA stated that this matter is not limited to just two districts, but involves the interests of millions of rural and agricultural consumers across Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VK Gupta, media advisor, All India Power Engineers Federation said that the letter to all MLA stated that this matter is not limited to just two districts, but involves the interests of millions of rural and agricultural consumers across Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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