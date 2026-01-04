Haryana: Power regulator to hold public hearings this week

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) will hold a public hearing next week regarding the electricity tariffs for the upcoming financial year 2026–27. The hearing will be conducted on January 8 on petitions filed by two power distribution companies - Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). The Commission takes decisions on ARR under Sections 62 and 64 of the Electricity Act, 2003. (HT Photo for representation)

The power regulator has invited objections, suggestions, and comments from electricity consumers on the petitions of two distribution companies by January 4.

A HERC spokesperson said that UHBVN and DHBVN had filed their petitions before the regulator on November 28, 2025 for annual revenue requirement (ARR) for the 2026–27 fiscal. These petitions also included the true-up (reconciliation of data and accounts) for 2024–25 financial year, indicating that the audit for the said year has been completed.

The spokesperson said that as per the true-up for 2024–25 financial year, both the distribution companies have sought a total ARR of ₹48,394.77 crore. For 2026–27 financial, both the distribution companies have sought an ARR of ₹51,156.71 crore.

The spokesperson said that power transmission company, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and power generation company, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) have also filed their ARR petitions before the Commission. The Commission has also invited objections, suggestions, and comments on these petitions till January 4, and the public hearing for these two companies will be held on January 7.

All objections, suggestions, and comments received from the electricity utilities and electricity consumers will be recorded on January 7 and 8.

The Commission takes decisions on ARR under Sections 62 and 64 of the Electricity Act, 2003. Further, as per Section 64(3) of the Electricity Act, 2003, the regulator is required to pass its order within 120 days from the date of filing of the petitions.