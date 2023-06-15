Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam detects 1,144 power theft cases

The Haryana power utilities launched an intensive campaign to check power theft in the state on Wednesday and 264 teams of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) detected 1,144 power theft cases involving 2,320 KW load and imposed ₹2.90 crore fine on defaulters.

A fine of ₹ 2.90 crore imposed on defaulters. (File photo)

According to UHBVN managing director (MD) Saket Kumar, surprise inspections were conducted throughout the state and action was taken against individuals involved in power theft. He said 14,947 connections were checked during the inspection.