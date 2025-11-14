Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Haryana PWD to set up vigilance cell: Gangwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:24 am IST

In cases where irregularities are found, both legal and departmental actions will be ensured against those responsible, the minister said and directed all superintending engineers (SEs) and executive engineers (XENs) to inspect the quality of 18 roads every month and submit reports.

Haryana’s Public Works and Public Health Engineering minister, Ranbir Gangwa, on Thursday said that the Public Works Department (PWD) will soon establish a vigilance cell to investigate complaints related to the quality of road works, building constructions, and other departmental projects.

Haryana Public Works and Public Health Engineering minister Ranbir Gangwa during a meeting in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Source: X)
“Whenever a road construction project is underway, the SDOs and JEs must remain present in the field and conduct regular inspections. If negligence is observed or complaints are received from the public, immediate action must be taken and a report submitted,” he said while chairing a departmental review meeting.

“The days of delaying work by keeping files pending are over. The public now demands accountability, and we must deliver.”

The minister also reviewed the status of the ‘Mhari Sadak’ mobile application. Officials informed that 6,523 complaints have been received so far, out of which 2,611 stood resolved. Gangwa said that this app serves as a direct bridge between the public and the department, and instructed that all pending complaints be resolved on priority.

