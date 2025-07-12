Haryana: Qualified candidates to oversee engineering works quality, timely completion

The Haryana government on Friday said that qualified youth will be hired as “chief minister engineering project quality monitors” to oversee engineering works, ensuring quality and timely completion of various ongoing development projects throughout the state. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in a meeting in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sourced)

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Quality Assurance Authority (QAA) held under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who stated that the state government is committed to maintaining high quality in development projects and said that any compromise on quality will not be tolerated at any cost.

Stating that young professionals will bring greater zeal and enthusiasm to support the government in achieving this goal, he said that Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) qualified candidates could be hired for this work.

Saini directed to prepare a transparent system for recruiting these professionals.

The Haryana government established the Quality Assurance Authority in April 2023. It has been entrusted with a multifaceted set of roles and responsibilities for quality assurance in engineering works.

Saini directed the Quality Assurance Authority to conduct quality audits of major ongoing development works worth over ₹100 crore, to ensure high standards and timely completion. He assured that adequate manpower would be provided to the authority to enable smooth execution of its responsibilities.

Saini said that in cases of delay in the completion of development works or projects, accountability would not be limited to the contractor alone. “The concerned government officer overseeing the project would also be held responsible, and this accountability would be duly reflected in their Annual Confidential Report (ACR),” said Saini.

He further directed that all the payments to the contractors should be linked with the marking system so as to ensure the quality infrastructure. Further in case of any deficiency or substandard infrastructure not only contractors be blacklisted even the concerned government officer also be held responsible.

Quality Assurance Authority chairperson Rajeev Arora apprised the chief minister that QAA has conducted various activities to maintain quality standards in development works and projects across the state. The authority has developed technical quality parameters for roads, buildings, water supply, irrigation, sewerage, power transmission, and power distribution. Additionally, it has prepared standard operating methods and procedures.