Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana records 11,327 Covid recoveries
chandigarh news

Haryana records 11,327 Covid recoveries

Haryana recorded 5,021 new Covid-19 cases, 11,327 recoveries and 98 deaths on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Vegetable vendors sitting idle in a closed market amid Covid-induced lockdown in Rohtak on Saturday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Haryana recorded 5,021 new Covid-19 cases, 11,327 recoveries and 98 deaths on Saturday.

A medical bulletin said the positivity rate has come down to 9.06% from 9.83% of Friday and the cumulative positivity rate was constant at 8.53%. The recovery rate has also further improved to 92.45%.

The number of active cases came down to 51,470. Gurugram led the tally with 7,000 active cases followed by Hisar (5,273), Sirsa (3,360), Faridabad (3,212), Karnal (2,949), Mahendergarh (2,767), Panipat (2,460) and Bhiwani (2,239).

Among the deaths, nine each were reported from Gurugram and Hisar, seven each from Ambala and Karnal, six each from Faridabad, Panipat and Rewari, five from Jhajjar, four each from Sonepat, Rohtak, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Jind, three each from Mahendergarh, Panchkula, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, two each from Nuh, Charkhi Dadri, Palwal and Yamunanagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP