Haryana records 14 lakh searches on criminal justice system platform in a month

Haryana has recorded over 100 million searches on the inter-operable criminal justice system (ICJS) platform since March 2022 with 14 lakh searches conducted in August 2023 alone. These searches have led to the tracing of 51 stolen vehicles and 143 fugitives, said Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday.

Haryana has recorded over 100 million searches on the inter-operable criminal justice system (ICJS) platform since March 2022 with 14 lakh searches conducted in August 2023 alone. These searches have led to the tracing of 51 stolen vehicles and 143 fugitives, said Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The success rate of these searches is expected to improve with enhanced data entry and better integration among the various components of the ICJS. The ICJS is an initiative of the Supreme Court’s e-committee to enable seamless transfer of data and information among different pillars of the criminal justice system - courts, police, jails and forensic science laboratories - from one platform. The metadata of FIR and chargesheet can be accessed by all the high courts and subordinate courts using the ICJS platform.

The chief secretary on Friday directed the state prosecution department to ensure timely submission of court disposal and result of appeal data in ICJS via virtual private network.

During a review of the status of implementation of ICJS-CCTNS, the CS said that the timely submission of accurate data in the ICJS is essential for effective monitoring and tracking of cases. Deputy commissioners will provide manpower to the district attorney’s office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief secretary emphasised the importance of expediting action on requests for login credentials through the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) assistance. The expedited action on login credentials will allow various pillars of the ICJS to gain faster and smoother access to critical data. This streamlined access will facilitate quicker decision-making and enhance the efficiency of the justice system. An official spokesperson said that Haryana Police has achieved an impressive Real-Time Score (RTS) of 10 on the eSaral/HarSamay portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON