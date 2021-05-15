Haryana records 9,676 new Covid cases, 144 deaths

Haryana recorded 9,676 new Covid-19 cases and 144 deaths on Saturday.

As per the medical bulletin, 12,593 patients recovered on Saturday and the number of active cases stood at 95,946.

Gurugram with 27,985 active cases accounted for about one-third of the total active cases followed by Faridabad (8,666), Hisar (8,263), Panipat (5,481), Sirsa (5,109) and Karnal (4,895).

The daily sample positivity rate came down to 15.76% and the cumulative positivity rate was 8.36%. The recovery rate improved to 85.04%, the bulletin said. There are 1,759 critically ill patients, including 597 on ventilator support.

Among the dead, 18 persons were from Gurugram, 16 from Hisar, 13 from Jind, 10 from Rohtak, nine each from Faridabad and Ambala, eight from Bhiwani, seven each from Karnal, Yamunanagar and Rewari, six from Charkhi Dadri, five each from Kurukshetra and Panipat, four from Fatehabad, three each from Sirsa, Panchkula, Mahendergarh, Palwal and Sonepat, two each from Jhajjar and Nuh and one from Kaithal.

NUMBER OF INFECTED INMATES IN KARNAL JAIL RISES TO 223

KARNAL Sixty-two more inmates of the Karnal district jail have been tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of infected inmates has reached 223 in the last six days.

New patients have been isolated in separate Covid ward created on the jail premises and most infected inmates are asymptomatic. Civil surgeon Yogesh Sharma said doctors and paramedical staff have been deputed to ensure medical facilities for inmates. Jail superintendent Amit Kumar Bhado said on directions of DGP prison, they screened all inmates.

