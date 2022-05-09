Haryana registered 16% rise in GST collection: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister said on Sunday that the state registered 16% increase in revenue from the goods and services tax (GST) in 2021-22 and bagged fifth slot in the entire country in GST collection.

The total GST collection in 2021-22 was ₹35,390 crore in comparison to ₹30,507 crore collected during the corresponding financial year, the deputy chief minister said at a press conference here.

“We have set a target of ₹40,000 crore for GST collection this year,” he added.

The deputy CM said the total collection of the SGST has been ₹15,115 crore, which was earlier ₹11,959 crore. He said rise in the SGST revenue became possible after a team of the officers was constituted that cracked down on GST evasion.

He said steps were taken to reduce the delay in fetching data, while the GST offices in Haryana were modernised at a cost of ₹30 crore.

Dushyant said transit slips were introduced for better control of interstate movement of liquor and high-security holograms have also been implemented under track and trace system.

He said flow meters and CCTV cameras have been installed at all distilleries and bottling plants in Haryana. There will also be a facility of QR code system under which transparency in the process will be ensured.

Robust coalition

The deputy chief minister said the BJP-JJP coalition will jointly contest the upcoming polls of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and local bodies. He said the coalition government is running smoothly as well as successfully. He said the BJP-JJP will also fight the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections together.

Responding to a question, Dushyant said every political party is preparing for the local bodies elections and the BJP-JJP will decide on the seat-sharing formula as the matter is already under discussion.

The deputy CM said following a green signal from the Punjab and Haryana high court, the Haryana government has set the ball rolling so that the state election commission can hold the polls at the earliest.

Digital support to patwaris

The deputy CM said all tehsils and patwarkhanas will be equipped with digital tools while the farmers will be given the facility of self-reporting the crop damage through a common portal.

He said Haryana government will shortly start a facility under which the farmers will be able to upload the crop damage information through their mobile phones to cut the delay.