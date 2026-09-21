Haryana reopens crop registration portal

In a relief to farmers who could not register their crops on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ (MFMB) portal during the Kharif-2026 season, Haryana government on Sunday said that it has decided to provide another opportunity for crop registration.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini presiding over a meeting in Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision has been taken by the state agriculture and farmers welfare department following representations that some farmers were unable to register their crops on the portal within the stipulated period and were subsequently facing difficulties in participating in procurement.

A government spokesperson said that the portal will reopen from September 21 to September 27. During this period, all eligible farmers can register details of their agricultural land and crops on the portal or get the details registered by visiting the office of the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (civil).

The land and crop details submitted by farmers will be verified through satellite data as well as field inspections by the concerned sub-divisional magistrate (civil) within a maximum of three days. The administration clarified that crop registration on the portal will be considered valid only after completing the verification process.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The state government appealed to farmers to provide complete and accurate information regarding their land and crops at the time of registration so they do not face difficulty during the verification process or subsequently while selling their produce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government appealed to farmers to provide complete and accurate information regarding their land and crops at the time of registration so they do not face difficulty during the verification process or subsequently while selling their produce. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The latest district-wise MFMB data for Kharif 2026 show that 9 lakh farmers of the state have registered 57 lakh acres under the Kharif crops including paddy, cotton and bajra. Of these, 3,85,442 farmers have registered 24 lakh acres under non-basmati paddy (Parmal), the area for which the government has separately ordered field-level verification ahead of the procurement scheduled for October 1.

Whereas, 2 lakh farmers have registered 10,04,801 acres under Basmati varieties. Thus, the total area registered under both basmati and non-basmati paddy is around 34 lakh acres.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Besides paddy, the portal data show registration of 1 lakh farmers under cotton covering 5 lakh acres and 3 lakh farmers under bajra covering around 13 lakh acres.

“From September 21 to September 27, the concerned departmental officers and employees will provide necessary assistance and facilities to farmers for completing the crop registration process,” the spokesperson said.

Every grain of farmers’ produce will be purchased: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the government would ensure procurement of every grain of paddy produced by farmers and warned that strict action would be taken against officials found negligent during the procurement season.

Addressing a meeting with farmers, commission agents, traders, rice millers and administrative officials at the Babain Market Committee office, Saini said the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ (MFMB) portal would be reopened to enable farmers who had not registered their crops.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Saini directed officials of the food and supplies department and the mandi administration to make adequate arrangements for smooth paddy procurement and ensure that farmers did not face any inconvenience during the season.

The chief minister also highlighted various schemes for farmers, saying the state government was procuring all 24 crops covered under its minimum support price (MSP) regime. Farmers growing vegetables were also being covered under the ‘Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana’, he added.