Haryana reports steep rise in farm fire incidents

: Haryana on Friday witnessed a sharp rise in the incidents of stubble burning, with 152 fresh farm fires registered, an over four-fold spike in the number of cases clocked a day before.

With this, the total number of stubble burning cases in the state has risen to 2,880.

This is the first time since November 3 when the state has reported over 100 incidents of stubble burning. The number of farm fires was 35 on Thursday.

As per the data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), the highest 52 incidents were reported in Fatehabad district, followed by 34 in Jind, 15 in Sirsa, 11 each in Panipat and Kaithal, 7 in Hisar, 5 each in Sonepat and Karnal, 4 in Ambala, 3 in Yamunanagar, 1 each in Kurukshetra and Rohtak.

Air quality

The air quality of most of the cities in Haryana hovered between ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories.

According to the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Jind had the worst air quality in the state with the AQI touching 371 and categorised as ‘very poor’.

Also, several other cities, including Gurugram (353), Hisar (314), Charkhi Dadri (314), Sirsa (314), Dharuhera (306), Faridabad (304) and Yamunanagar (304) had “very poor” AQI.

The air quality of Bahadurgarh (296), Bhiwani (295), Kurukshetra (287), Rohtak (285), Kaithal (284), Karnal (281), Ballabgarh (277), Sonipat (367), Manesar (225), Narnaul (251), Panipat (211), was categorised ‘poor’.