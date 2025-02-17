Menu Explore
Haryana RERA tribunal orders removal of Old Rao Dhaba

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2025 05:44 AM IST

In a January 27 order, justice (retd) Rajan Gupta, chairman of the RERA tribunal, directed enforcement wing of district town planning (DTP) department, Gurugram, to clear the unauthorised structure, restoring the land to its original state

The Haryana RERA tribunal has ordered the removal of the Old Rao Dhaba in Manesar for violating land-use regulations, a state government spokesperson said.

The RERA tribunal found that the dhaba was illegally constructed on land designated as a restricted controlled area along the national highway, making it non-compliant with zoning laws
In a January 27 order, justice (retd) Rajan Gupta, chairman of the RERA tribunal, directed enforcement wing of district town planning (DTP) department, Gurugram, to clear the unauthorised structure, restoring the land to its original state.

The RERA tribunal found that the dhaba was illegally constructed on land designated as a restricted controlled area along the national highway, making it non-compliant with zoning laws.

The tribunal further emphasised that unauthorised constructions cannot be allowed to exist, especially in the vicinity of highways stating that such structures violate controlled area regulations and must be removed.

