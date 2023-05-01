‘Healer of Himalayas’, ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaigner: Two men from Haryana find special mention in PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Two Haryana residents registered their place prominently in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast on Sunday.

PM Modi interacted with Sunil Jaglan, who has made a mark for himself through his inspiring ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign, and Pradeep Sangwan (in picture), who has founded ‘Healing Himalayas’, an NGO that lifts trash thrown at various altitudes of mountains. (Instagram/pradeep_sangwan_)

Jaglan is a resident of Bibipur village of Jind district and Sangwan hails from Charkhi Dadri.

As the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode began, Jaglan had the opportunity to speak with PM regarding his ‘Save the Girl Child’ campaign.

During the conversation, PM Modi applauded Jaglan for his unique initiative and referred to Haryana’s gender ratio and ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. Modi said Jaglan’s ‘Selfie with Daughter’ was not about technology or anything else, but about daughters.

Under his campaign, Jaglan urges people to take photographs with their daughters and upload them on social media platforms. Inspired by ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign, Jaglan has been working for women empowerment with a focus on female foeticide.

Modi appreciated Sangwan for his drives in the Himalayas and said as a result of this campaign, awareness has been generated and now mountaineers are also posting photos related to cleanliness.

Sangwan informed the PM that the turning point came when in 2020, his campaign was mentioned in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. He said that earlier, he could complete six to seven cleanliness drives in a year, but now he has been collecting five tonnes of garbage every day from various places.

“Awareness about cleanliness has increased among the people, who are coming forward and joining this campaign,” he added.

In previous episodes too, PM Modi has lavishly applauded achievements of Haryana’s sportspersons, progressive farmers and personalities doing outstanding work in the society.

Meanwhile, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ became special for entire Haryana when PM Modi specially mentioned the efforts of two Haryanvis.

“It is a matter of pride for entire Haryana that in today’s episode, PM Modi lauded the efforts of Jaglan and Sangwan. He appreciated the efforts of both the citizens, which would not only inspire the Haryanvis, but also the people of other states,” the chief minister said.

“In Haryana, more than 10 lakh people listened to Mann Ki Baat, while across the country, the programme recorded viewership of three crore people,” he added.