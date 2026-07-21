Haryana revises quota norms for ex-Agniveers

The Haryana government has revised the implementation of its existing reservation policy for ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment by specifying category-wise distribution of the 20% horizontal reservation available for select government posts. The Agnipath Scheme is a short-term defence services recruitment programme for hiring youngsters as soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers for a four-year period as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a short-term defence services recruitment programme for hiring youngsters as soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers for a four-year period as Agniveers. (HT File)

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on July 20 issued revised instructions partially modifying the government instructions of August 20, 2025, relating to reservation for ex-Agniveers in direct recruitments. The fresh instructions have been circulated to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors of boards and corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana high court and registrars of all state universities for compliance.

An official spokesperson said that as per the revised provisions, the overall 20% reservation remains unchanged, but the government has now notified its category-wise distribution for direct recruitment to the posts of forest guard in the environment, forests and wildlife department, prison warder in the prisons department and mining guard in the department of mines and geology.

Under the revised breakup, 2% of the reservation has been earmarked for Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC), 2% for Other Scheduled Castes (OSC), 3% for Backward Class-A (BC-A), 2% for Backward Class-B (BC-B), 2% for the economically weaker sections (EWS) and the remaining 9% for the unreserved category, taking the total reservation for ex-Agniveers to 20%.

The notification also prescribes separate roster points for each category to ensure uniform implementation of the reservation policy during recruitment.