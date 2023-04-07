RTS imposes 50K penalty on 6 officials of Faridabad MC

Haryana Right to Service (RTS) commission has imposed ₹50,000 penalty on six zonal taxation officers (ZTOs) of Faridabad municipal corporation (MC) for inordinate delay in 152 cases wherein the applicants were seeking service under “change of name of owner/occupier in property tax register”. Haryana Right to Service (RTS) commission has imposed ₹ 50,000 penalty on six zonal taxation officers (ZTOs) of Faridabad municipal corporation (MC) for inordinate delay in 152 cases. (Shutterstock)

The change of name in property tax register is a crucial service for citizens, said RTS secretary Hitender Kumar, adding that after reviewing antyodaya SARAL reports, the commission learned that more than 150 cases were pending and behind the RTS timelines.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a notice was served to Faridabad MC commissioner, seeking explanation for delay. A report was subsequently received from the commissioner, which stated that 152 cases were allocated to six different ZTOs who gave their individual explanations regarding delay.

The commission came to the conclusion that the justifications given were nothing more than a blame game and vague.

The RTS secretary said that even if one-month’s extra time period beyond the RTS timeline to dispose of the cases was condoned in view of the submissions of the ZTOs, even then there were cases that were delayed even further.

“While disposing of the case, the commission decided to impose a token penalty of ₹500 per case for the delay...on each designated officers...,” he said, pointing out that the RTS commission is strenuously working hard with a target to eliminate ‘delay’ the applicants seeking government notified services face.