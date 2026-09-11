Haryana: Saini transfers 1,890 crore to 50 lakh beneficiaries under 26 schemes

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday released ₹1,890 crore directly into the bank accounts of 50,28,208 eligible beneficiaries under 26 different welfare schemes.

The chief minister said that ₹311 crore has also been released to 670 beneficiaries under seven schemes of the MSME and industries directorates. (HT File)

The released social security benefits include instalment under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, social security pensions for the elderly and persons with disabilities, financial assistance to needy families under the DAYALU Yojana, gas subsidy for homemakers, Bhavantar compensation for farmers, and incentives to entrepreneurs under various schemes of the industries and commerce department.

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Addressing a press conference at Haryana Niwas on Thursday, Saini said that under the 11th instalment of the ‘Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi’ Yojana ₹212 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 10 lakh women beneficiaries. With this, a total amount of over ₹2,254 crore has been released under the scheme in 11 instalments so far.

He said that from September 17, families with an annual income of up to ₹1.8 lakh will also start receiving benefits under the scheme.

He further added that ₹1,129 crore has been transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 35 lakh beneficiaries under 15 social security pension schemes, including old age samman allowance, disability allowance and other social security pensions.

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{{^usCountry}} About ₹50 crore was released to 6,177 farmers as Bhavantar compensation for farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About ₹50 crore was released to 6,177 farmers as Bhavantar compensation for farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister said that ₹311 crore has also been released to 670 beneficiaries under seven schemes of the MSME and industries directorates.