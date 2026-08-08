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Haryana: Sampat slams power utilities over 1,134-crore recovery plea

At a briefing, the INLD leader alleged that the power utilities were seeking to recover about ₹1,134 crore from consumers by relaxing provisions of the HERC Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024

Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 08:55:38 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Friday accused Haryana’s power distribution companies of attempting to shift the burden of their financial mismanagement onto consumers, saying the conclusion of hearings before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) would not end the battle to protect the state’s 84 lakh electricity consumers.

The former minister said distribution companies admitted that out of a claimed ₹1134 crore for November 2025, an amount of ₹950 crore (84%) was the outcome of judicial proceedings. (HT FILE)
The former minister said distribution companies admitted that out of a claimed ₹1134 crore for November 2025, an amount of ₹950 crore (84%) was the outcome of judicial proceedings. (HT FILE)

At a briefing, the INLD leader alleged that the power utilities were seeking to recover about 1,134 crore from consumers by relaxing provisions of the HERC Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024. Singh said the distribution companies have sought HERC’s approval to exempt them from levying a monthly fuel surcharge adjustment (FSA) of 47 paise per unit during 2025-26 and instead allow recovery of 1,134 crore, along with carrying cost, in subsequent years through a uniform per unit charge across consumer categories. Claiming that the distribution companies financial position reflected years of incompetence, corruption and financial recklessness, Singh said the utilities had accumulated losses of 27,915 crore, outstanding borrowings of 27,248 crore and receivables of nearly 10,000 crore from consumers.

The former minister said distribution companies admitted that out of a claimed 1134 crore for November 2025, an amount of 950 crore (84%) was the outcome of judicial proceedings.

 
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