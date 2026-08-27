Haryana sanitation staff extends strike till August 30

Sanitation workers across Haryana on Wednesday announced to continue their strike until August 30.

The ongoing strike has already disrupted sanitation services in several towns and cities. (HT Photo for representation)

Naresh Shastri, state president, Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, while addressisng a press conference in Fatehabad, said, “Talks with the government in Kurukshetra had failed and no fresh invitation for negotiations had been received.”

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He accused the state government of trying to suppress workers’ voices through repressive policies and of breaking earlier promises. “Employees will not back down. The strike will continue until our demands are met,” he said.

The union leader alleged that the government’s so-called “in-principle approval” of demands had no real meaning and amounted only to verbal assurances. He also pointed to inconsistent statements by ministers. Shastri demanded that the government implement the BJP’s 2014 election manifesto and end the contract system, which he said was being used to exploit workers.

The ongoing strike has already disrupted sanitation services in several towns and cities. Local administrations have tried to arrange alternative arrangements, but workers remain firm that they will not resume duties without a concrete decision on their demands. Union representatives said the agitation would persist until the government took firm action on issues including regularisation, an end to contractual employment and other pending demands.

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