Haryana sanitation workers resume work on Monday

Sanitation workers across Haryana resumed duty on Monday after ending their 37-day statewide strike on Saturday following an agreement with the state government on their demands, bringing relief to residents who had been facing mounting garbage and sanitation problems since August 6.

Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, said the workers decided to withdraw the strike after the government agreed to their demands. (HT Photo)

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Workers returned to streets, markets and residential areas in several cities in the morning and began removing accumulated garbage. Special cleaning drives are being undertaken to clear waste that had piled up in wards, markets, roadsides and near residential areas during the prolonged strike.

Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, said the workers decided to withdraw the strike after the government agreed to their demands. He said sanitation workers would work to clear the accumulated waste across the state within 10 days.

The government has agreed to initiate the recruitment process, with selection criteria to be finalised after the procedure is determined. A representative of the workers’ union will also be included in the committee framing the criteria.

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{{^usCountry}} The strike was led by the Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, with contractual sanitation workers on municipal rolls demanding regularisation among their principal demands. More than 13,000 contractual sanitation workers and over 3,400 regular workers participated in the strike, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The strike was led by the Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, with contractual sanitation workers on municipal rolls demanding regularisation among their principal demands. More than 13,000 contractual sanitation workers and over 3,400 regular workers participated in the strike, according to reports. {{/usCountry}}

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