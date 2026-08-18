...
...
Next Story

Haryana sets up fund for graft trap cases

Under the revolving fund, the bribe money handed over by complainants for laying traps against public servants accused of demanding illegal gratification will be reimbursed

Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:24:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Haryana government has set up a dedicated revolving fund to reimburse money paid by complainants during anti-corruption trap operations. The move aims to ensure that citizens are not financially burdened for lending assistance in bribery probes.

The Haryana State Vigilance Revolving Fund and will be administered by the director general of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.
The Haryana State Vigilance Revolving Fund and will be administered by the director general of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to a notification issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, the fund will be known as the Haryana State Vigilance Revolving Fund and will be administered by the director general of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SVACB).

The notification mentioned that the revolving fund will reimburse the bribe money handed over by complainants for laying traps against public servants accused of demanding illegal gratification. The fund will be financed through a designated scheme under the vigilance department. The revolving fund shall be recouped from time to time on utilisation of 70% of the fund’s corpus. The audit of funds will be done by the principal accountant general (audit).

Under the procedure prescribed by the chief secretary, the investigating officer will submit a proposal for reimbursement through the range in-charge. A three-member committee at the SVACB headquarters will decide the proposal on merit.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana sets up fund for graft trap cases
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe