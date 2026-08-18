Haryana sets up fund for graft trap cases

The Haryana government has set up a dedicated revolving fund to reimburse money paid by complainants during anti-corruption trap operations. The move aims to ensure that citizens are not financially burdened for lending assistance in bribery probes.

The Haryana State Vigilance Revolving Fund and will be administered by the director general of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

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According to a notification issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, the fund will be known as the Haryana State Vigilance Revolving Fund and will be administered by the director general of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SVACB).

The notification mentioned that the revolving fund will reimburse the bribe money handed over by complainants for laying traps against public servants accused of demanding illegal gratification. The fund will be financed through a designated scheme under the vigilance department. The revolving fund shall be recouped from time to time on utilisation of 70% of the fund’s corpus. The audit of funds will be done by the principal accountant general (audit).

Under the procedure prescribed by the chief secretary, the investigating officer will submit a proposal for reimbursement through the range in-charge. A three-member committee at the SVACB headquarters will decide the proposal on merit.

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{{^usCountry}} Once the approval of the committee is received, the investigating officer will require the complainant to submit an undertaking in the form of an affidavit giving consent to the release of the trap money by the court after the conclusion of criminal proceedings in favour of the SVACB DG, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once the approval of the committee is received, the investigating officer will require the complainant to submit an undertaking in the form of an affidavit giving consent to the release of the trap money by the court after the conclusion of criminal proceedings in favour of the SVACB DG, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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