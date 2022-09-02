Haryana shuffles 16 IAS officers: VS Kundu is ACS, Revenue, Umashankar Power Secretary

: The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IAS officers, including appointment of 1986 batch IAS officer Varinder Singh Kundu as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Disaster Management and Consolidation departments.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V. Umashankar has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary Power, New and Renewable Energy departments.

Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Sudhir Rajpal was given the additional charge of ACS, Printing and Stationery.

ACS, Health and Family Welfare, G. Anupama was given the additional charge of Medical Education and Research. ACS Public Health Engineering, Apoorva Kumar Singh was given the additional charge of Mines and Geology Department.

Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal was given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations and Languages department. Principal Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Vijayendra Kumar was given the additional charge of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare department.

Commissioner and Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Pankaj Agarwal was given the additional charge of Irrigation and Water Resources department.

Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Vijay Singh Dahiya was posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Employment Skill Development and Industrial Training departments.

Director General, Town and Country Planning department, TL Satyaprakash was given additional charge of Managing Director, Haryana International Horticultural Marketing Corporation.

Mission Director, National Health Mission, Prabhjot Singh, was given additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.

Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Mines and Geology Department, Mukul Kumar was given additional charge of Director, Hospitality. Managing Director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ltd. Shaleen, was given the additional charge of of Registrar, Cooperative Societies Managing Director, Sugarfed, Manoj Kumar-1, was given additional charge of Director Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department. ENDS

