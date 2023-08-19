HSGMC calls for removal, religious boycott of Daduwal, Dhamija

The Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) (ad hoc) on Thursday called for the removal and “religious boycott” of its general secretary Gurvinder Singh Dhamija and member Baljit Singh Daduwal for their alleged misbehaviour during a meeting earlier this week.

At least 22 members had joined the meeting convened at Gurdwara Sri Thada Sahib in Yamunanagar chaired by president Mahant Karamjit Singh to discuss the incident that took place during a meeting of the executive body at Gurdwara Sri Panjokhara Sahib in Ambala on Monday.

An honorary member, who wished not to be named, said at the Yamunanagar meeting, they were informed about the incident of how Daduwal, who is not part of the executive body, got into a heated argument with another senior member and pushed him out of the room when it was all recorded in a video.

Coming to a conclusion, the members decided to go ahead against Dhamija and Daduwal, who were not present at the meeting, he added.

In a statement, the HSGMC said, “At the meeting, the members unanimously passed a resolution to condemn the usage of “indecent language and intimidation” by Dhamija and Daduwal. The members have demanded their expulsion from the committee for using abusive language in a gurdwara. They have also called for Akal Takht Jathedar to prepare a report on their behaviour and remove them from the sect.”

Speaking to reporters, president Singh said at the Ambala meeting, Dhamija was also to be questioned about how he without any approvals and written demand decided to send 25 swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from Kurukshetra to Jind on July 13, but the whole route was flooded due to heavy rainfall.

“It was enquired who demanded from Jind, but there was no response. Dhamija was told that his side will also be taken into consideration in the matter. However, before anything could begin, he along with Daduwal started arguments with a motive to disrupt the meeting. The members have unanimously taken the decision to remove them from the committee legally,” he added.

He further said Daduwal always wanted to be the body president and this is the result of his aggression.

Vice-president Gurmeet Singh said they will appeal to the sangat and gurudwara committees for their religious boycott and not allow them to take part in any of the gatherings.

For a comment, Dhamija remained incommunicado, while Daduwal refuted the allegations and challenged the president to release the full video of the meeting, or else he is ready to face any action.

On being asked about the controversy regarding taking swaroop to Jind, he said, “Though, I’m not involved in this, however, there is no rule of taking permission from anyone for taking the swaroops to a gurdwara. The approvals are required when they are being sent to private individuals.”

Earlier in May, the HSGMC had removed Dhamija, a Sikh leader from Karnal, the home constituency of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, from his post.

However, he was taken back after Khattar intervened to broker peace between the president and Dhamija.