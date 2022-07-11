Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana: Speeding SUV claims cop’s life in Karnal

The deceased cop has been identified as Tej Narayan, a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, who was posted at Madhuban police academy
Karambir Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the SUV driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, while the vehicles have been taken into the possession. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 08:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 42-year-old policeman was killed when a speeding SUV hit his bike on the National Highway 44 near Taraori on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Tej Narayan, a resident of Police Lines in Kurukshetra, who was posted at Madhuban police academy.

Police said that on Monday morning, Tej Narayan was heading towards Madhuban on his motorcycle. When he reached near Taraori, the SUV hit his bike, leaving him dead on the spot.

After getting the information, a police team reached the accident site and started an investigation.

Karambir Singh, investigating officer, said a case has been registered against the SUV driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, while the vehicles have been taken into the possession.

