Haryana targets to inoculate over 1.76 cr persons, 16% already covered

An official spokesperson said about 3.5 crore vaccine doses will have to be administered to 1.76 crore beneficiaries. About 57.11 lakh doses have been administered so far, which is 16% of the total target.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gets his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Haryana government plans to administer vaccine doses to 1.76 crore beneficiaries, including 1.05 crore individuals in the 18-45 age group.

The spokesperson said the state government has spent 316 crore for buying vaccines for 18-plus group and vaccines worth 484 crore will be bought soon. The doses are being administered free of cost at government facilities.

The spokesperson said the state government has administered vaccines in a phased manner. In the first two phases of the vaccination rollout, health care workers and frontline workers were inoculated while in the third phase, beneficiaries in the 45 to 60 group having co-morbidities and 60 and above were covered. The number of vaccination centres were enhanced and strategically placed in close proximity to residential areas, including villages, for easy access. “We have administered the vaccine to 82% of the health care and frontline workers each,” the spokesperson said.

