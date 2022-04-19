Haryana team visits Golden Temple to take holy water for 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The team paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before collecting the holy water for the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 01:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: A team of Haryana government led by the state sports minister and youth affairs Sandeep Singh on Monday visited the Golden Temple here to take the holy water for the celebrations of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur to be held at Panipat on April 24.

The team, including Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and additional principal secretary to chief minister Amit Agrawal paid obeisance at the Golden Temple before collecting the water.

Sandeep Singh said that the anniversary will be celebrated in a grand manner in Sector-13,17 of Panipat.

“We really feel fortunate as we got a chance to bring this holy water to Haryana. Under the leadership of the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state government has been celebrating the birth and death anniversaries of the gurus of all religions in a grand manner and now the 400th prakash purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being celebrated,” Singh said.

He said that for this programme, the CM would also send an invitation to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The team also visited the gurdwara Guru Ka Mahal, the birthplace of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

