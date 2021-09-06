Haryana to continue with online classes in residential varsities till Oct 15

Haryana government on Sunday said the decision to start physical classes in residential universities of the state will be taken on October 15 after assessing the Covid -19 situation.

The state government’s decision to continue applying brakes on holding physical classes in universities comes even as schools in Haryana were reopened for primary classes 4-5 last week. Middle, high and senior secondary classes in the state were opened in mid-July.

Earlier, the state government had advised the vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of universities in the state to plan reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme with the departments concerned.

While extending the lockdown--Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana--till September 20, the government directed the V-Cs to continue conducting classes online till October 15.

“The decision to allow students to attend classes physically in residential universities will be taken on October 15 after assessing the prevalent Covid situation,” chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said in an order.

Extending the lockdown from September 6 (5am onwards) to September 20 (till 5am) along with guidelines to be implemented during this period issued vide earlier orders, the state government asked the university administration to get all students, faculty members and staff (including the outsourced) fully vaccinated.

The universities were also directed to share the vaccination progress with the department of higher education, technical education and medical education and research as the case may be.

The university/colleges will remain open for students for doubt clearing, practical classes in laboratories, practical examinations and offline examination.

The government has also allowed hostels (in colleges and universities) to open for students appearing in examinations.

Meanwhile, relaxations like opening of restaurants, bars, malls, clubhouses and shops permitted earlier will continue. The government has allowed the cinema halls, restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls), gyms and spas, club houses, restaurants, bars and golf courses to open with 50% seating capacity.

In indoor spaces, gathering of up to 50% of the hall capacity is allowed with a ceiling of maximum 100 persons while in open spaces, up to 200 persons can assemble subject to strict Covid norms.

The lockdown in Haryana was imposed on May 3 and extended from time-to-time on a weekly basis and now by a fortnight.